Fuel distribution in Tehran 'temporarily' halted after oil depot strikes: Iranian official

Middle East News
08-03-2026 | 03:48
Fuel distribution in Tehran 'temporarily' halted after oil depot strikes: Iranian official

Fuel distribution in the Iranian capital has been "temporarily interrupted" after U.S. and Israeli strikes on oil depots in and near the city, an official said on Sunday.

"Due to damage to the fuel supply network, distribution has been temporarily interrupted," said Tehran's governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, as quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

"The problem is being resolved," he added.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Fuel

United States

Israel

Strikes

Oil

