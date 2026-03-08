Iran body selecting supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced: Members

08-03-2026 | 05:58
Iran body selecting supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced: Members
Iran body selecting supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced: Members

The body tasked with selecting Iran's new supreme leader has reached a decision, members said Sunday, although the name has yet to be announced.

"The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined," said Mohsen Heydari, a member of the selection body who represents Khuzestan province, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

Another member, Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri, confirmed in a video carried by Iran's Fars news agency that "a firm opinion reflecting the majority view has been reached."

AFP

