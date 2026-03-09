News
NATO intercepts second Iranian missile in Turkish airspace: Ankara
Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 08:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NATO intercepts second Iranian missile in Turkish airspace: Ankara
Turkey's defense ministry on Monday said a ballistic missile fired from Iran was intercepted in Turkish airspace by NATO defense systems, in the second such incident in five days.
"A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets in the eastern Mediterranean," it said in a statement.
Some fragments from the weaponry fell in open territory in the southern Gaziantep area, causing no injuries, the ministry added.
AFP
Middle East News
NATO
Intercept
Iran
Missile
Turkey
Airspace
Ankara
