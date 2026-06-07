The U.S. naval blockade of Iran and its green light on Sunday ‌for Israel to escalate attacks in Lebanon make U.S. bases and Israeli assets in the Middle East legitimate targets, ⁠Iran's top negotiator said in a post on X.



The comments from Iran's Parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, follow Israeli attacks on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital.



"They ⁠are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, and through the naval blockade and violation ⁠of agreements regarding Lebanon they showed that they only understand the language ⁠of power," Qalibaf said in an apparent reference to ⁠the U.S. and Israel.



Reuters