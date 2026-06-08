Israel says will reopen schools starting Tuesday

Israel's education ministry said on Monday that schools would reopen throughout the country the following day, after a one-day closure put in place because of Iranian missile attacks.



"In accordance with the updated directives of the Home Front Command, studies will resume tomorrow in all educational institutions throughout the country and will take place in full, in-person and within the regular educational frameworks," the ministry wrote in a statement.



Classes in several northern communities along the Lebanese border will only be allowed to resume if they are held next to a protected space, the ministry added, due to the risk of incoming projectiles from the Iran-backed Hezbollah.



AFP