Netanyahu says hostilities ceased after Israeli strikes made Iran stop attacks

Middle East News
08-06-2026 | 11:56
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Netanyahu says hostilities ceased after Israeli strikes made Iran stop attacks
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Netanyahu says hostilities ceased after Israeli strikes made Iran stop attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel's strikes on Iran had deterred the Islamic republic from launching further attacks, leading to a cessation of hostilities between the two adversaries.

"At this moment, the fire on that front is contained -- after we struck the terror regime in Tehran, it stopped attacking us," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

He warned however that should Iran "make the mistake of resuming attacks against us, we will respond with full force".

AFP

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