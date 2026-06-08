Iran Guards say struck two air bases in Israel

Iran said Monday it had struck Israel's Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases, as the two sides traded fire in the largest flare-up in fighting since a ceasefire took effect in April.



"The operation was carried out in response to a missile attack launched by the Zionist regime... against several radar sites in three different places" in Iran, the country's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological wing of Iran's army, said in a statement.



AFP



