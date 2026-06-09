U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was "deeply alarmed" by a renewed escalation of violence in the Middle East and called on Israel to reopen crossings into Gaza.



"All attacks must stop immediately. The ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran & Gaza must be fully respected," he said in a post on X.



Israel struck targets in Iran on Monday for the first time since a ceasefire in April, after Iran fired ⁠missiles at Israel in what Tehran said was retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanon's capital.







Reuters