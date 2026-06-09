UN's Guterres calls for end to violence in Middle East

Middle East News
09-06-2026 | 09:33
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UN&#39;s Guterres calls for end to violence in Middle East
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UN's Guterres calls for end to violence in Middle East

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was "deeply alarmed" by a renewed escalation of violence in the Middle East and called on Israel to reopen crossings into Gaza.

"All attacks must stop immediately. The ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran & Gaza must be fully respected," he said in a post on X.

Israel struck targets in Iran on Monday for the first time since a ceasefire in April, after Iran fired ⁠missiles at Israel in what Tehran said was retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanon's capital.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

UN

Antonio Guterres

Violence

Middle East

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