G7 urges halt to attacks in Sudan's El-Obeid, calls for wider arms embargo

World News
15-07-2026 | 02:53
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G7 urges halt to attacks in Sudan&#39;s El-Obeid, calls for wider arms embargo
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G7 urges halt to attacks in Sudan's El-Obeid, calls for wider arms embargo

G7 foreign ministers and the European Union's foreign policy chief on Wednesday ‌urged Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and allied armed groups to stop all actions that could lead to further atrocities ⁠or endanger civilians in El-Obeid.

They also called on all parties, including the Sudanese army, to cease hostilities, allow aid access and engage in good-faith talks.

In a joint statement, they backed United ‌Nations' ⁠efforts to de-escalate the crisis, called on the U.N. Security Council to expand the Darfur arms embargo ⁠to all of Sudan, urged external actors to halt military and financial ⁠support to the warring sides, and vowed to promote ⁠accountability for violations while supporting Sudan's unity and democratic aspirations.

Reuters

World News

G7

European Union

Sudan

Rapid Support Forces

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