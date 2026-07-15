G7 foreign ministers and the European Union's foreign policy chief on Wednesday ‌urged Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and allied armed groups to stop all actions that could lead to further atrocities ⁠or endanger civilians in El-Obeid.



They also called on all parties, including the Sudanese army, to cease hostilities, allow aid access and engage in good-faith talks.



In a joint statement, they backed United ‌Nations' ⁠efforts to de-escalate the crisis, called on the U.N. Security Council to expand the Darfur arms embargo ⁠to all of Sudan, urged external actors to halt military and financial ⁠support to the warring sides, and vowed to promote ⁠accountability for violations while supporting Sudan's unity and democratic aspirations.



Reuters