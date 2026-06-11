Three Indian sailors killed aboard ship hit by US off Oman: Indian shipping minister

Three Indian sailors on a commercial vessel hit by the United States off the coast of Oman are dead, New Delhi's shipping minister said Thursday.



"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello," Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement, referring to the strike on the vessel a day earlier.



"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified".



AFP