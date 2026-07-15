Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says

Middle East News
15-07-2026 | 02:13
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Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says
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Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says

An Indian national ‌who went missing after an attack on commercial vessel ⁠GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman is dead, his father-in-law said on Wednesday.

Of ‌the 11 ⁠Indians on board, 10 were rescued, the ⁠Indian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

​India

Attack

Oman

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