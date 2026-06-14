Iran says limited cyberattack disrupts services at four banks, state media says

A cyberattack disrupted services at four major Iranian banks, ‌though no customer data was compromised, the country's banking coordination council said on Sunday, according to state media.



The council said the attack targeted a shared communications infrastructure used by Bank Melli, Bank Tejarat, Bank Saderat, and the Export Development Bank of ‌Iran, prompting technical teams to implement protective measures and temporarily affecting some banking services.



It said no unauthorized access to customer information had occurred, and no data had been deleted, adding that recovery efforts were underway to restore normal operations.



Reuters