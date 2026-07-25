'We will rebuild' after France fires: Macron

World News
25-07-2026 | 13:22
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&#39;We will rebuild&#39; after France fires: Macron
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'We will rebuild' after France fires: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday France would rebuild after the devastating fires that have swept parts of the country's south, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations.

"We will rebuild, we will repair, and we will be there for as long as is needed," he said in a post on X.

AFP

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Fires

Evacuations

One person dies in fire in eastern Spain
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