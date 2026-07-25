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'We will rebuild' after France fires: Macron
World News
25-07-2026 | 13:22
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'We will rebuild' after France fires: Macron
President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday France would rebuild after the devastating fires that have swept parts of the country's south, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations.
"We will rebuild, we will repair, and we will be there for as long as is needed," he said in a post on X.
AFP
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Fires
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One person dies in fire in eastern Spain
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