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UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'
Middle East News
25-07-2026 | 08:17
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UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday said the situation around Syria's Golan Heights was unacceptable, as Syria's foreign minister urged Israeli forces to withdraw from a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone where they deployed in 2024.
"What is happening in the region around the Golan Heights is totally unacceptable," Guterres told a press conference alongside Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, who called for an "immediate and unconditional Israeli withdrawal" from the area where they had advanced.
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