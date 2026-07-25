U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday said the situation around Syria's Golan Heights was unacceptable, as Syria's foreign minister urged Israeli forces to withdraw from a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone where they deployed in 2024.



"What is happening in the region around the Golan Heights is totally unacceptable," Guterres told a press conference alongside Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, who called for an "immediate and unconditional Israeli withdrawal" from the area where they had advanced.



AFP



