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UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector
Middle East News
03-07-2026 | 05:43
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UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector
The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that its national cybersecurity system successfully repelled cyberattacks targeting the country’s financial sector, the state news agency WAM reported.
Reuters
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