Ghalibaf: Martyred commander always emphasized Speaker Berri's standing among Lebanon's Shiites

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with Khalil Hamdan, a member of the Amal Movement's political bureau, who represented Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at a ceremony honoring the "martyred commander."

Hamdan led an Amal delegation that included several Lebanese MPs.



During the meeting, Ghalibaf said, “I visited Beirut twice during the war in Lebanon, and our martyred commander always emphasized the stature and role of Speaker Nabih Berri among Lebanon’s Shiite community. He believed that any decision taken by Berri, with the consensus of the Shiite community and in the interest of the Lebanese people, would have the full support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”



Ghalibaf added that one of the main concerns of the resistance axis, particularly Lebanon, during the negotiations with the United States was reflected in the outcome of the talks, which is why Iran insisted on including Lebanon-related provisions in the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding.



He said all components of Lebanese society should work to implement the Lebanon-related provisions of the memorandum, arguing that doing so would help prevent internal strife in the country.



Ghalibaf also said the most important lessons to be drawn from the legacy of the "martyred commander" are preserving the unity of the Islamic nation and maintaining cohesion within Lebanon's Shiite community.