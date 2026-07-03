Iran president pays respects at Khamenei's remains: State TV

Middle East News
03-07-2026 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran president pays respects at Khamenei&#39;s remains: State TV
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran president pays respects at Khamenei's remains: State TV

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday paid his respects at the remains of slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei, alongside other officials including the country's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

State television showed Pezeshkian praying at Khamenei's coffin, where a black turban had been placed, which is worn by clerics to signify descent from the Prophet Mohammed.

AFP

Middle East News

president

respects

Khamenei's

remains:

State

LBCI Next
Iran's slain leader Khamenei laid in state in Tehran for week of mass funeral events
UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-01

Iran Guards threaten 'new fronts' over Israel's Lebanon offensive: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-10

Iran head of military meets supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-04

Iran's Khamenei warns against divisions after 'enemy's defeat on battlefield'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-25

Iran's president orders reopening of international internet access, state media reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Iran's slain leader Khamenei laid in state in Tehran for week of mass funeral events

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Ghalibaf: Martyred commander always emphasized Speaker Berri's standing among Lebanon's Shiites

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

Chief of Iran Guards makes first public appearance since war: Media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-29

Pakistani strikes kill 36 civilians, wound 163: Afghan govt

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-26

UAE won't allow attacks on Iran from its soil: Foreign ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-26

Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-26

Traffic through Strait of Hormuz slows after attack on ship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Behind the Lebanon negotiations: US-Israel differences come into focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Syria-Lebanon relations: from contested history to uncertain diplomatic path

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Lebanon Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed 4,298 since March 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Source to LBCI: Berri–Al Shaibani meeting was frank, friendly, and focused on Syria-Lebanon ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:23

Lebanon updates fuel prices as gasoline and diesel costs decline

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Lebanon’s FM says ties with Syria entering new phase based on sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Aoun says trilateral framework agreement aims to empower Lebanese army, not legitimize Israeli presence

LBCI
Middle East News
00:33

Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: state media

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More