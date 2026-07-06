Sources to Reuters: Iran opens talks on potential oil sales to Japanese buyers

Three Iranian and Western sources told Reuters that Tehran has begun discussions on selling oil to Japanese companies, while potential buyers are seeking a longer-term exemption from U.S. sanctions and assurances that shipping conditions in the Gulf will remain safe.



The exemption, which is part of the 60-day peace talks between Tehran and Washington, took effect on June 22 and is set to expire on August 21.



Two Iranian sources said three Japanese buyers are considering purchasing Iranian crude oil, which would mark Japan's first potential imports from Iran since 2019. The sources requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.



A Western source familiar with the discussions said separately that Japanese and Iranian officials have held preliminary talks on possible oil sales.



An official at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which oversees fuel supply infrastructure, said they were unaware of any such developments.



Japan's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



Japan, South Korea, India, and several European countries halted imports of Iranian oil after the United States tightened sanctions following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement in 2018. China has remained the main buyer of Iranian oil in recent years.

Reuters