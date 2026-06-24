Qatari PM heads to Oman to launch talks on future operation of Strait of Hormuz: Reuters

Middle East News
24-06-2026 | 06:26
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Qatari PM heads to Oman to launch talks on future operation of Strait of Hormuz: Reuters
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Qatari PM heads to Oman to launch talks on future operation of Strait of Hormuz: Reuters

A diplomatic source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is visiting Oman on Wednesday to begin a joint initiative with Muscat aimed at holding talks between Iran, Gulf Cooperation Council states, and Iraq on the future operation and management of the Strait of Hormuz.

The source said the discussions are separate from the U.S.-Iran peace talks and from arrangements related to demining the strait, focusing instead on its long-term operation.

The source also said plans are underway to hold separate regional reconciliation talks between Iran and Gulf states in Riyadh.

Reuters

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