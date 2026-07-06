Funeral procession for Iran's slain supreme leader Khamenei begins: State media

Middle East News
06-07-2026 | 00:26
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Funeral procession for Iran&#39;s slain supreme leader Khamenei begins: State media
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Funeral procession for Iran's slain supreme leader Khamenei begins: State media

The funeral procession for Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei and three family members began in Tehran on Monday, state television reported.

"The funeral procession for the revered body of the martyred Imam and leader began a few moments ago in the capital," Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) posted on Telegram, adding that it was attended by a "massive crowd" of mourners.

Khamenei was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28.

AFP

Middle East News

procession

Iran's

slain

supreme

leader

Khamenei

begins:

State

media

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