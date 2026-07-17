Syria military source denies Iran bombed Al-Tanf base

Middle East News
17-07-2026 | 06:02
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Syria military source denies Iran bombed Al-Tanf base
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Syria military source denies Iran bombed Al-Tanf base

A Syrian military source denied to AFP on Friday that Iran had bombed the Al-Tanf base near Syria's southeastern borders with Jordan and Iraq, after Tehran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted the facility in response to U.S. strikes.

"We deny any Iranian bombardment targeting the Al-Tanf area," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. U.S. forces said they withdrew from the base earlier this year after troops were stationed there as part of a U.S.-led anti-jihadist coalition.

AFP

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