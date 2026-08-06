Houthis say attacks on Yemen forces response to 'Saudi military buildup'

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday said they had attacked government positions in response to an alleged military buildup by neighboring Saudi Arabia, while medical sources said at least 38 Yemeni troops were killed.



Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree accused the kingdom of a "large Saudi military buildup" to prepare for attacks. "Therefore, our armed forces conducted a large-scale and precise military operation targeting Saudi enemy troop concentrations," he added, referring to the Saudi-backed government's forces.





afp