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Pakistan hopes Hormuz agreement will lead to resumption of Iran-US talks
Middle East News
06-08-2026 | 03:23
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Pakistan hopes Hormuz agreement will lead to resumption of Iran-US talks
Pakistan hopes an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz will lead to the United States and Iran resuming talks under a memorandum of understanding Islamabad helped mediate, the foreign office said Thursday.
"We hope that the agreement on the Strait will pave the way for continuing dialogue, particularly the resumption of technical level talks between Iran and the United States," foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters.
AFP
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