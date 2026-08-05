New Israeli robotics unit highlights military challenges as Lebanon talks continue

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



While helicopters were evacuating Israeli military personnel killed and wounded after a mine explosion hit their vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun, a new decision by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir was revealed.



Zamir ordered the establishment of a special robotics unit within the army to address the challenges posed by mines and ambushes.



The unit is the first of its kind in Israel’s history. The Israeli military has struggled since the October 7 war to counter ambushes targeting its troops, which have resulted in the deaths of dozens of soldiers and left thousands wounded with permanent injuries and severe psychological conditions.



The plan is part of the military’s discussions on how to intensify its operations and develop infrastructure that would help sustain its continued presence in villages and towns in southern Lebanon.



The discussions coincided with the second round of direct talks with Lebanon in Rome, during which Israel rejected the principle of withdrawal and the expansion of the trial areas.



In addition to these two issues, the Rome talks also addressed a mechanism to monitor the implementation of the trial areas agreement and which party would assume responsibility for oversight.



Israel does not object to Italy overseeing the monitoring process but rejects any role for France.



The Israeli refusals to Lebanon’s demands remain an obstacle to any de-escalation on this front, despite Israeli officials speaking of positive progress achieved by technical teams in Rome as they address security coordination, land and maritime border issues, Hezbollah’s disarmament and the inspection of trial areas.