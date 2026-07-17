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Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster
Middle East News
17-07-2026 | 03:07
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Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday they had attacked the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.
"The IRGC announces a surprise attack on the enemy's Special Operations Command Center in Syria's Al-Tanf region in retaliation for the blood of the martyred Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr," the state broadcaster wrote on Telegram.
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