Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster

Middle East News
17-07-2026 | 03:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday they had attacked the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.

"The IRGC announces a surprise attack on the enemy's Special Operations Command Center in Syria's Al-Tanf region in retaliation for the blood of the martyred Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr," the state broadcaster wrote on Telegram.

AFP

Middle East News

attacked

Al-Tanf

military

Syria:

state

broadcaster

LBCI Next
Jordan's military says intercepted three Iranian missiles
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Syria military source denies Iran bombed Al-Tanf base

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-01

Iran Guards say targeted base used by US: State broadcaster

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-14

Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan, US military ends five hours of attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-08

Iran Guards say hit US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain: State broadcaster

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Iran Guards say attacked US base in Qatar to 'punish aggressor'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Syria military source denies Iran bombed Al-Tanf base

LBCI
Middle East News
05:56

Iran urges citizens to cut electricity use after US strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Kuwait says power, water plant hit by Iranian attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-12

Safety body urges EU airlines to avoid Iran airspace until March 31

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-07

Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-03

US-Lebanon military cooperation seen as key in next phase amid Israel talks — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-09

Israel says Iran's new supreme leader a 'tyrant' who will continue 'regime's brutality'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Hezbollah denies claims of activity inside Syria, calls allegations ‘fabricated’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:50

Lebanon, Syria to reset trade ties, economy minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
13:48

Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More