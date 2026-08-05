Temporary crossing restores hope after destruction of Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge: The details

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



At the Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge in southern Lebanon, Hussein Yassine, a resident of Froun, is waiting for the completion of a temporary crossing that he hopes will help restore the economic, commercial and tourism activity disrupted by the bridge’s destruction.



The bridge was not only a road connecting Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr, Froun and the villages of Marjaayoun and Bint Jbeil, but also a vital link for residents and local businesses.



On March 23, the destruction of the bridge disrupted access to workplaces and agricultural lands, halted commercial and tourism activity, and forced residents traveling between the northern and southern banks of the Litani River to take routes extending dozens of kilometers.



With the construction of the temporary crossing, residents say hope is gradually returning. Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny and Defense Minister Michel Menassa visited the site to inspect the progress of the work before heading to Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh.



In Zawtar, residents presented their demands to the ministers, with Mayor Abdel Ezzeddine calling for promises to be transformed into projects and for state services to return to the town.



The two ministers toured the area amid the rubble. Menassa told Lebanese Army personnel that the land would remain in the hands of its people.



As a bridge is rebuilt and towns await reconstruction, residents say the challenge extends beyond restoring infrastructure, emphasizing the need to reconnect communities with their daily lives.