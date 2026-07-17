EU reiterates its call on Israel to refrain from more expansion of settlements

Middle East News
17-07-2026 | 14:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU reiterates its call on Israel to refrain from more expansion of settlements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU reiterates its call on Israel to refrain from more expansion of settlements

The European Union on Friday reiterated its call on Israel to ‌refrain from expanding its settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"The EU reiterates its call on Israel to refrain from ⁠further settlement expansion, the legalization of outposts, land appropriation, demolitions, evictions and other unilateral measures that undermine the viability of the two-state solution," said a statement from the EU's ‌diplomatic ⁠service spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Israel's security cabinet approved a budget of 1.3 billion shekels ($427.8 million) for ⁠establishing 34 new settlements in the West Bank.

U.N. bodies, Palestinians and most countries ⁠view the settlements as illegal under international conventions - a ⁠stance disputed by Israel - and a primary obstacle to peace.

Reuters

Middle East News

European Union

Israel

West Bank

LBCI Next
Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-11

Israel set to approve funding plan for 61 settlements in West Bank: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-01

EU calls on Israel to 'stop military escalation' in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-05-22

Italy, France, UK, Germany urge Israel to end settlement expansion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:56

Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:45

Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike near market kills eight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-03

Lebanon says casualties surpass 4,000 since March 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-25

Israel army says killed Hezbollah operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-06-24

UK swelters in hottest June day on record at 35.7C: Met Office

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-02

Lebanon says Israeli strikes near hospital killed four, wounded 127

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster

LBCI
Middle East News
09:03

Iran strikes eastern Syria, in first such attack during current war

LBCI
World News
05:39

UN urges probe after deaths reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir unrest

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More