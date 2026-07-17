EU reiterates its call on Israel to refrain from more expansion of settlements

The European Union on Friday reiterated its call on Israel to ‌refrain from expanding its settlements in the occupied West Bank.



"The EU reiterates its call on Israel to refrain from ⁠further settlement expansion, the legalization of outposts, land appropriation, demolitions, evictions and other unilateral measures that undermine the viability of the two-state solution," said a statement from the EU's ‌diplomatic ⁠service spokesperson.



Earlier this week, Israel's security cabinet approved a budget of 1.3 billion shekels ($427.8 million) for ⁠establishing 34 new settlements in the West Bank.



U.N. bodies, Palestinians and most countries ⁠view the settlements as illegal under international conventions - a ⁠stance disputed by Israel - and a primary obstacle to peace.



Reuters