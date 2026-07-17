A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



At the NATO summit in Turkey, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Trump also held talks in Washington with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who announced that all weapons would be placed under the exclusive authority of the Iraqi state. Israel is closely monitoring these developments.



Against this backdrop, Damascus announces that it has intercepted a shipment of weapons that was being smuggled from Iraq to Hezbollah in Lebanon.



The weapons were concealed inside a tanker truck and seized at the Iraqi-Syrian border on July 7. However, the seizure was not announced until July 16. Why the delay?



The story goes beyond a routine border interception. The incident reveals a broader web of overlapping interests, centered on the increasingly intense rivalry between Turkey and Israel in Syria.



Damascus is trying to demonstrate to Washington that it is a reliable security partner. Announcing the seizure at this particular moment directly reinforces that message.



Another key factor shaping the issue is the relationship between Ankara and Tel Aviv, which has deteriorated to its lowest point in years as the two countries compete for influence in Syria.



Why does this matter for Hezbollah?



Turkey, the main backer of al-Sharaa's government, has an interest in portraying Syria as a state capable of controlling its borders and preventing the flow of weapons, not only to reassure Washington, but also to signal to Israel that it is a credible security partner rather than a lawless territory that could be used to justify military intervention and expansion.



In other words, the interception of the weapons shipment may have been intended as a dual message to both Washington and Israel.



As for Iraq, it also wants to demonstrate, above all to Washington, that state institutions, not armed factions, are driving policy.



The Iraqi government wants to show that stability and state-building depend on the authority of the state rather than militias, and that the key to Iraq's political, economic, and financial recovery lies with the United States.



In short, the seizure of the weapons shipment near al-Tanf represents the convergence of five overlapping interests: Syria seeks international legitimacy, Iraq wants to avoid political embarrassment, Turkey aims to reinforce its role as a guarantor of stability in the face of Israel, Washington seeks to further disrupt Hezbollah's logistical supply routes, and Israel is closely monitoring Turkey's expanding influence in Syria as a potential long-term strategic threat.