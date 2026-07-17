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Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue
Middle East News
17-07-2026 | 15:56
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Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue
Tehran is ready to resume "full-scale offensive operations" if U.S. strikes against it continue for another two or three days, a senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader warned Friday.
"Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses ... and no political border will be safe," Major General Mohsen Rezaei said, according to the Iranian news agency IRIB.
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