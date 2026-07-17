Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue

Middle East News
17-07-2026 | 15:56
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Iran warns of &#39;full-scale offensive&#39; if US strikes continue
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Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue

Tehran is ready to resume "full-scale offensive operations" if U.S. strikes against it continue for another two or three days, a senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader warned Friday.

"Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses ... and no political border will be safe," Major General Mohsen Rezaei said, according to the Iranian news agency IRIB.

AFP

Middle East News

Tehran

Iran

Strikes

United States

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