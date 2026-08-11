UKMTO reports incident involving container ship and military forces in Gulf of Oman

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday it received a report of an incident involving a container ship and military forces in the Gulf of Oman, after ⁠changing the vessel type from tanker to container ship.



Maritime security sources said the container ship is believed to have been hit by a missile off the coast of Pakistan.



According to initial assessments, the ⁠Panama-flagged container ship Vela Nova was believed to have been hit by a missile when sailing through ⁠the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, some 71 nautical miles off Pakistan's ⁠coast, British maritime risk management group Vanguard and a maritime ⁠security source said separately.





Reuters