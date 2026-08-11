News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria court sentences Assad-era security official Atif Najib to death
Middle East News
11-08-2026 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria court sentences Assad-era security official Atif Najib to death
A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced Assad-era official Atif Najib to death for "crimes against humanity" committed when he was head of political security in Daraa province, the cradle of the country's 2011 uprising.
The court convicted Najib, a cousin of ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad and arrested in January last year, of crimes including murder, "the intentional killing of children under 15," and "torture leading to death."
The acts attributed to him are "crimes against humanity," the court said as it handed down "the harshest punishment against him, which is the death penalty."
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Court
Bashar al-Assad
Security
Atif Najib
Death
Next
UKMTO reports incident involving container ship and military forces in Gulf of Oman
Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:37
Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death
Middle East News
04:37
Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death
0
Middle East News
2026-07-01
Syria president names last members to finalize first post-Assad parliament
Middle East News
2026-07-01
Syria president names last members to finalize first post-Assad parliament
0
World News
2026-06-30
Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 1,943: Official
World News
2026-06-30
Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 1,943: Official
0
Middle East News
2026-07-06
Macron arrives in Syria for first post-Assad visit by West European head of state: AFP
Middle East News
2026-07-06
Macron arrives in Syria for first post-Assad visit by West European head of state: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:16
Iranian official: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed unless US meets Tehran’s demands
Middle East News
12:16
Iranian official: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed unless US meets Tehran’s demands
0
Middle East News
09:30
Pickup truck accident in Egypt's Ismailia leaves 15 dead, health ministry says
Middle East News
09:30
Pickup truck accident in Egypt's Ismailia leaves 15 dead, health ministry says
0
World News
09:09
US fired on Panama-flagged ship that tried to break blockade of Iranian ports, WSJ reports citing US official
World News
09:09
US fired on Panama-flagged ship that tried to break blockade of Iranian ports, WSJ reports citing US official
0
World News
08:59
Russia says Syria base deal will boost ties with Damascus: RIA
World News
08:59
Russia says Syria base deal will boost ties with Damascus: RIA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-04-09
Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine: Kremlin
World News
2026-04-09
Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine: Kremlin
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Yedioth Ahronoth: Hezbollah’s Mohammad Raad not assassinated
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Yedioth Ahronoth: Hezbollah’s Mohammad Raad not assassinated
0
Lebanon News
11:02
Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
11:02
Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Beyond the battlefield: Hezbollah's funding network comes under strain
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Beyond the battlefield: Hezbollah's funding network comes under strain
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel sees hurdles in Lebanon talks: Tensions rise along southern front
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel sees hurdles in Lebanon talks: Tensions rise along southern front
3
Lebanon News
08:03
Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first
Lebanon News
08:03
Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Aoun: Lebanon-Israel talks making progress, better than destructive war
Lebanon News
06:30
Aoun: Lebanon-Israel talks making progress, better than destructive war
5
Lebanon News
09:52
Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak
Lebanon News
09:52
Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak
6
Lebanon News
07:08
LBCI sources: Tensions erupt between Lebanon's PM and Defense Minister over amnesty law speech
Lebanon News
07:08
LBCI sources: Tensions erupt between Lebanon's PM and Defense Minister over amnesty law speech
7
Middle East News
04:37
Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death
Middle East News
04:37
Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death
8
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More