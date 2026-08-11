Syria court sentences Assad-era security official Atif Najib to death

Middle East News
11-08-2026 | 05:04
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Syria court sentences Assad-era security official Atif Najib to death
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Syria court sentences Assad-era security official Atif Najib to death

A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced Assad-era official Atif Najib to death for "crimes against humanity" committed when he was head of political security in Daraa province, the cradle of the country's 2011 uprising.

The court convicted Najib, a cousin of ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad and arrested in January last year, of crimes including murder, "the intentional killing of children under 15," and "torture leading to death."

The acts attributed to him are "crimes against humanity," the court said as it handed down "the harshest punishment against him, which is the death penalty."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Court

Bashar al-Assad

Security

Atif Najib

Death

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