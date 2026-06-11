US military says it disabled third oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Middle East News
11-06-2026 | 08:07
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US military says it disabled third oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
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US military says it disabled third oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

The U.S. military said on Thursday it disabled a third oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman overnight as it attempted to transport Iranian oil in violation of what Washington described as a U.S. blockade.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that it took action against the tanker M/T Ghalfer, which sails under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, during what it described as an attempt to move oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman.

The statement said a U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles at the vessel’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions from U.S. forces.

The military said the tanker is the third vessel disabled this week in similar operations.

Reuters

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