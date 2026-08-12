Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz

Middle East News
12-08-2026 | 11:04
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Trump says US has &#39;total control&#39; over Strait of Hormuz
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Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said ‌the United States in is control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The U.S.A. ⁠has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being ‌called, ⁠by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing ⁠Iran can do about it," he wrote on ⁠his Truth Social platform.

AFP

Middle East News

'total

control'

Strait

Hormuz

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