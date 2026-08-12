Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, on Tuesday, Houthi-run news agency Saba reported, and Pakistan said on Wednesday that three of its nationals had been ⁠killed in an attack on a ship.



Four crew members of a small cargo ship were killed when it was hit by the Houthis on Tuesday, Yemen's transport ministry said, adding the dead also included an Indonesian.



The fatalities aboard the Egyptian-owned Tihamah marked the first deaths in a Houthi strike on shipping since the Iran war began on ⁠February 28.



The Houthis said the ship was carrying Saudi military equipment. There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.







Reuters