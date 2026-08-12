News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Four killed in the Red Sea as Yemen's Houthis claim Tuesday ship attack
Middle East News
12-08-2026 | 06:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Four killed in the Red Sea as Yemen's Houthis claim Tuesday ship attack
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, on Tuesday, Houthi-run news agency Saba reported, and Pakistan said on Wednesday that three of its nationals had been killed in an attack on a ship.
Four crew members of a small cargo ship were killed when it was hit by the Houthis on Tuesday, Yemen's transport ministry said, adding the dead also included an Indonesian.
The fatalities aboard the Egyptian-owned Tihamah marked the first deaths in a Houthi strike on shipping since the Iran war began on February 28.
The Houthis said the ship was carrying Saudi military equipment. There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.
Reuters
Middle East News
Killed
Red Sea
Yemen
Houthis
Claim
Ship
Attack
Next
Iranian official: No discussions with US on extending ceasefire
Iran to join BRICS development bank soon, central bank governor says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-08-05
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea
Middle East News
2026-08-05
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2026-07-28
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi tanker in Red Sea
Middle East News
2026-07-28
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi tanker in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2026-06-08
Yemen's Houthis declare ban on Israeli shipping in Red Sea: Statement
Middle East News
2026-06-08
Yemen's Houthis declare ban on Israeli shipping in Red Sea: Statement
0
Middle East News
2026-07-25
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi oil facilities on Red Sea
Middle East News
2026-07-25
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi oil facilities on Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:28
Iranian photojournalist faces 15 years in prison over images, reporting
Middle East News
08:28
Iranian photojournalist faces 15 years in prison over images, reporting
0
Middle East News
07:35
Iranian official: No discussions with US on extending ceasefire
Middle East News
07:35
Iranian official: No discussions with US on extending ceasefire
0
Middle East News
04:30
Iran to join BRICS development bank soon, central bank governor says
Middle East News
04:30
Iran to join BRICS development bank soon, central bank governor says
0
Middle East News
02:29
Trump says Iran options are let Tehran fail economically or 'hit them really hard'
Middle East News
02:29
Trump says Iran options are let Tehran fail economically or 'hit them really hard'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-24
Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador
Lebanon News
2026-03-24
Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-04
Hezbollah chief says there is no ceasefire in Lebanon, denounces 'US-backed Israeli aggression'
Lebanon News
2026-05-04
Hezbollah chief says there is no ceasefire in Lebanon, denounces 'US-backed Israeli aggression'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-01
Tensions erupt briefly in Qasr amid Lebanese Army raid
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-01
Tensions erupt briefly in Qasr amid Lebanese Army raid
0
World News
2026-05-11
UK PM vows to put 'Britain at the heart of Europe'
World News
2026-05-11
UK PM vows to put 'Britain at the heart of Europe'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels
2
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate
3
Lebanon News
09:52
Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak
Lebanon News
09:52
Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak
4
Lebanon News
12:19
US State Department says new round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in September in Rome
Lebanon News
12:19
US State Department says new round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in September in Rome
5
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
6
Lebanon News
12:26
US State Department: Lebanon makes progress on fiscal transparency but faces major gaps
Lebanon News
12:26
US State Department: Lebanon makes progress on fiscal transparency but faces major gaps
7
Lebanon News
02:49
Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework
Lebanon News
02:49
Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework
8
Lebanon News
11:02
Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
11:02
Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More