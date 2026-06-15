Vance says US expects Hormuz strait to reopen 'toll-free'

Vice President JD Vance said Monday that the U.S. expects Iran will not charge tolls on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, but that the issue would be discussed as part of the new peace deal.



Asked on CNBC if there was an understanding with Iran that the crucial waterway would reopen toll-free for just an initial period of 60 days or longer term, Vance said: "Our expectation is that the strait is going to be opened in a toll-free way for the long term, and that's the sort of thing that we're going to figure out in these technical negotiations."







AFP