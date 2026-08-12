Iranian official: No discussions with US on extending ceasefire

Middle East News
12-08-2026 | 07:35
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Iranian official: No discussions with US on extending ceasefire
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Iranian official: No discussions with US on extending ceasefire

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Wednesday that there had been no discussions between Iran and the United States about extending the ceasefire, because, from Tehran’s perspective, the agreement had no start date and therefore there was nothing to extend.

Reuters

Middle East News

official:

discussions

extending

ceasefire

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