Israel military will continue to 'operate proactively' in Gaza: Army chief

Middle East News
05-08-2026 | 13:22
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Israel military will continue to &#39;operate proactively&#39; in Gaza: Army chief
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Israel military will continue to 'operate proactively' in Gaza: Army chief

Israel's military chief on Wednesday said the country's forces would keep operating "proactively" in the Gaza Strip, vowing to "continue to pursue those responsible" for Hamas's October 7 attack that triggered the war.

"In the Gaza Strip, we have struck Hamas, significantly weakened it, and fundamentally changed the security reality," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said while visiting troops in Gaza, according to a military statement. 

"The Israeli army will continue to operate proactively and according to the principle we established -- to remove threats and, in every situation, protect the communities and their residents and safeguard their security."

AFP
 

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