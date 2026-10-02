El Al airline cancels flights for Israelis from Dubai

Middle East News
02-10-2026 | 03:13
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El Al airline cancels flights for Israelis from Dubai
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El Al airline cancels flights for Israelis from Dubai

Israel's flag carrier El Al said Friday it had cancelled repatriation flights from Dubai, which it had planned due to flydubai suspending service to Tel Aviv following an in-flight attack.

An El Al spokeswoman told AFP that flights Friday were cancelled with no new date set. The transportation ministry said Israel had not yet secured the approval it needed in the United Arab Emirates to run the flights.


AFP

Middle East News

El Al

Airline

Flights

Israelis

Dubai

UAE

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