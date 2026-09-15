Shipping traffic through Strait of Hormuz declines amid escalating Middle East attacks

Middle East News
15-09-2026 | 01:36
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Shipping traffic through Strait of Hormuz declines amid escalating Middle East attacks
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Shipping traffic through Strait of Hormuz declines amid escalating Middle East attacks

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz declined further at the start of this week following an escalation in attacks across the Middle East, shipping data showed.

Preliminary data from Kpler showed on Tuesday that four vessels passed through the strait on Monday, down from 10 the previous day.

Reuters

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