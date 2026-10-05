Yemeni government forces seize district by Bab el-Mandeb: Military sources to Reuters

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces seized key positions on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Monday, military and government sources said, as they fought to reverse last month's advances by the Iran-backed Houthis and drive them from the vital waterway.



The government forces have taken large parts of Dhubab district, which overlooks Bab el-Mandeb, and are asserting full control over the area with heavy air support from a Saudi-led coalition, three military sources and one government source told Reuters.



Houthi-aligned media had earlier denied that government forces had made advances in the area.







Reuters