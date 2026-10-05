Three years after October 7 attack, Israel steps up threats against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



As Israel marks three years since the October 7 attack and the wars that followed, it has stepped up its threats against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza.



In Iran, despite carrying out two attacks, Israel has not achieved its goals of ensuring the fall of the government or eliminating its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to threaten that the Iranian government will soon be brought down.



In Lebanon, Israeli security officials have acknowledged that Hezbollah retains infrastructure and a number of missiles and is rebuilding its capabilities, prompting the Israeli military to prepare for a prolonged presence in southern Lebanon.



In Gaza, three years after the Hamas-led attack, Israel’s military intelligence chief said Israeli forces had killed only 4,000 of the 6,000 Hamas members who took part in the assault.



Despite this, Netanyahu has continued to claim victory and issue further threats.

But Netanyahu and his government remain at odds with a significant segment of the Israeli public.



Netanyahu and others facing scrutiny have rejected calls to establish an official commission of inquiry into the events surrounding October 7, despite demands from many Israelis for such an investigation.



Some were also surprised that President Isaac Herzog did not take a clear position on the issue in remarks marking the anniversary.



As the war enters another year, the Israeli military has drawn up plans for future operations in Gaza and Lebanon, citing growing challenges as winter approaches and preparations for a prolonged presence in those areas.



Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, meanwhile, acknowledged the military’s failure to defend Israeli citizens. He also called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry and said Israel’s enemies must not be allowed to rebuild their strength.