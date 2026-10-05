News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
After Washington talks, Salam turns to three key files at home
News Bulletin Reports
05-10-2026 | 13:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
After Washington talks, Salam turns to three key files at home
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has been at the center of political activity in Lebanon in recent days following his return from the United States, where he attended meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and held talks with U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Since returning to Beirut, Salam has briefed President Joseph Aoun on his U.S. visit, toured the southern city of Nabatieh and is set to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday.
Sources told LBCI that the prime minister is pursuing three main tracks.
The first is strengthening the state’s presence in southern Lebanon at the social, military and security levels.
As part of that effort, Salam traveled to Nabatieh and informed Berri that the government is determined to improve public services in the south, while the Lebanese army is expected to assume responsibility for military and security matters.
According to the sources, there are also plans to establish a crisis cell to address living conditions more broadly, with one of its tasks being to examine the possibility of suspending certain taxes.
The second track centers on dialogue with Hezbollah.
According to sources close to Salam, the prime minister, following similar efforts by Aoun, is seeking to open direct bilateral talks with Hezbollah rather than convene a broader national dialogue. The discussions would focus on Hezbollah’s weapons and the framework agreement.
The question is whether Salam can make progress on this front, whether his efforts are being coordinated with Aoun and whether Berri could play a role in facilitating the process.
In this context, Salam’s remarks in an interview with NBN, in which he said he does not want Lebanon to enter what he described as an “Oslo process,” could be seen as a message to Hezbollah that he does not want negotiations simply for the sake of negotiating.
The third track involves efforts to establish the verification mechanism stipulated in the framework agreement.
Salam’s talks with Rubio indicated that U.S. efforts on the issue are continuing and that Jordan could play a key role in such a mechanism, although no final decision has been reached. Salam has publicly called for a credible verification mechanism to monitor implementation of the framework agreement.
According to the sources, the Lebanese side is also preparing a written proposal outlining arrangements for the period following the end of UNIFIL’s mission. The proposal is expected to be presented in the coming days to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during her visit to Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Washington
talks,
Salam
turns
three
files
Three years after October 7 attack, Israel steps up threats against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-02
Aoun, Salam discuss Washington talks, Nabatieh visit and Cabinet measures
Lebanon News
2026-10-02
Aoun, Salam discuss Washington talks, Nabatieh visit and Cabinet measures
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-28
Lebanese delegation begins Washington talks as PM Salam meets Rubio
Lebanon News
2026-09-28
Lebanese delegation begins Washington talks as PM Salam meets Rubio
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-08
Diplomatic source clarifies to LBCI Washington's proposal of moving Lebanon-Israel talks to Rome
Lebanon News
2026-07-08
Diplomatic source clarifies to LBCI Washington's proposal of moving Lebanon-Israel talks to Rome
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-29
Sources to LBCI: Senior US and Arab officials attend dinner honoring Lebanese PM Salam in Washington
Lebanon News
2026-09-29
Sources to LBCI: Senior US and Arab officials attend dinner honoring Lebanese PM Salam in Washington
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Three years after October 7 attack, Israel steps up threats against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Three years after October 7 attack, Israel steps up threats against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-04
From Flydubai to Oct. 7: Israel's security failures back under scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-04
From Flydubai to Oct. 7: Israel's security failures back under scrutiny
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-03
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-03
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02
From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02
From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-16
Iran FM says ready to take war with Israel, US 'as far as' necessary
Middle East News
2026-03-16
Iran FM says ready to take war with Israel, US 'as far as' necessary
0
Middle East News
2026-08-23
Iran president admits country facing 'many problems'
Middle East News
2026-08-23
Iran president admits country facing 'many problems'
0
Middle East News
2026-08-19
Israel opens criminal probes over killings of Hind Rajab and Gaza rescue workers, military says
Middle East News
2026-08-19
Israel opens criminal probes over killings of Hind Rajab and Gaza rescue workers, military says
0
Middle East News
2026-04-17
Syrian President says Lebanon war affects Damascus, welcomes efforts to end fighting
Middle East News
2026-04-17
Syrian President says Lebanon war affects Damascus, welcomes efforts to end fighting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
02:58
Co-pilot planned flydubai attack before hired by airline, two Israeli officials say — Reuters
Middle East News
02:58
Co-pilot planned flydubai attack before hired by airline, two Israeli officials say — Reuters
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Three years after October 7 attack, Israel steps up threats against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Three years after October 7 attack, Israel steps up threats against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza: The details
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
After Washington talks, Salam turns to three key files at home
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
After Washington talks, Salam turns to three key files at home
4
World News
02:49
Hackers get personal info on 8.8 mn people in Denmark govt data leak: Ministry
World News
02:49
Hackers get personal info on 8.8 mn people in Denmark govt data leak: Ministry
5
Middle East News
09:33
Houthis warn Saudi airspace dangerous for civilian flights: Official media
Middle East News
09:33
Houthis warn Saudi airspace dangerous for civilian flights: Official media
6
Middle East News
05:29
Yemeni government forces seize district by Bab el-Mandeb: Military sources to Reuters
Middle East News
05:29
Yemeni government forces seize district by Bab el-Mandeb: Military sources to Reuters
7
Lebanon News
09:56
Economy Minister receives EBRD delegation to discuss reforms and private sector support
Lebanon News
09:56
Economy Minister receives EBRD delegation to discuss reforms and private sector support
8
World News
03:26
Spanish PM calls early election for November 29
World News
03:26
Spanish PM calls early election for November 29
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More