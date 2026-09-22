Iran to 'intensify' response if US launches new attacks: Guards spokesman to AFP

Middle East News
22-09-2026 | 10:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran to &#39;intensify&#39; response if US launches new attacks: Guards spokesman to AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran to 'intensify' response if US launches new attacks: Guards spokesman to AFP

Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi said on Tuesday that Tehran would "undoubtedly intensify" its response if the United States launched new attacks on the Islamic republic.

"If they act recklessly and history repeats itself, our resistance will undoubtedly intensify, bolstered by the experience we have gained. This time, we will not merely retaliate; we will adopt an offensive posture, and America will come to regret its actions, suffering greater humiliation than ever before," said Mohebi in an interview with AFP.

AFP

Middle East News

'intensify'

response

launches

attacks:

Guards

spokesman

LBCI Next
Iran's Guards rejected US attempt to establish contact: Guards spokesman to AFP
West Bank settlements raise ethnic cleansing 'specter': UN chief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Iran's Guards rejected US attempt to establish contact: Guards spokesman to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-06

Iran threatens to hit Gulf states if US launches new strikes: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-19

US launches strikes to 'punish' Iran after troops killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-16

Lebanon wants new force to fill 'vacuum' when UN peacekeepers leave: President to AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:35

Iran media reports flights to Baghdad, Muscat cancelled on eve of US sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Multiple fronts, rising tensions: Israel extends wartime emergency

LBCI
Middle East News
12:20

Jordan's king tells UN Israel's 'expansionist appetite' a regional threat

LBCI
Middle East News
11:03

Trump says he thinks US will make deal with Iran after election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:20

Jordan's king tells UN Israel's 'expansionist appetite' a regional threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-08

Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-18

Israel says killed Iran's intelligence minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Iran army says launched drone attack on US targets in Iraq

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:35

Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase

LBCI
Middle East News
03:47

Saudi civil defense issues warning for province on Yemen border

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

UNIFIL marks International Day of Peace as South Lebanon continues to bear impact of conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
06:25

Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases military pressure and lifts blockade

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Multiple fronts, rising tensions: Israel extends wartime emergency

LBCI
World News
03:09

Pope Leo heads to France as Church confronts shock of abuse crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

Iran Air says not received any regional flight ban despite US sanctions: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline, to resume exports from Yanbu: Sources to Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More