Iran to 'intensify' response if US launches new attacks: Guards spokesman to AFP

Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi said on Tuesday that Tehran would "undoubtedly intensify" its response if the United States launched new attacks on the Islamic republic.



"If they act recklessly and history repeats itself, our resistance will undoubtedly intensify, bolstered by the experience we have gained. This time, we will not merely retaliate; we will adopt an offensive posture, and America will come to regret its actions, suffering greater humiliation than ever before," said Mohebi in an interview with AFP.



AFP