Lebanon, Syria to reset trade ties, economy minister tells Reuters

Lebanon and Syria will in the coming months begin revising decades-old trade agreements to revive their economic relationship following the ouster of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Lebanon's ‌economy minister told Reuters on Thursday.



Amer Bisat, who said the countries could eventually aim for a larger bilateral trade deal, spoke a day after holding talks with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.



"That economic relationship needed to be reset, and it has the potential of being the most important bilateral relationship for both countries," Bisat said.



Bisat said the review could take several months but that a bigger trade deal could take longer.



Such a ⁠deal would need to address logistical hurdles to land transport and tackle tariffs that are "not uniform," Bisat said. "Lebanese exporters pay an export tariff and the Syrians don't," he added.



Reuters