Saudi civil defense issues warning for province on Yemen border

Middle East News
22-09-2026 | 03:47
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Saudi civil defense issues warning for province on Yemen border
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Saudi civil defense issues warning for province on Yemen border

Saudi Arabia's civil defense agency issued a warning of potential danger in the country's south on Tuesday, the first alert since the Houthis launched an attack on Riyadh over the weekend.

"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in the Najran Province to alert of a potential danger," read a statement posted online by the agency, which asked people to remain indoors and avoid open areas. The alert was lifted a short while later.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Civil Defense

Warning

Province

Yemen

Border

Latest Yemen clashes kill more than 150: Military sources to AFP
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