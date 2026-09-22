G7 foreign ministers call on Iran to stop arming Houthis

G7 foreign ministers on Monday called on Iran to end its arming and support of Houthis in Yemen, which they said constituted a dangerous pattern of escalation that risked undermining international trade ⁠and creating global instability.



"We condemn in the strongest terms the unacceptable continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the ministers of Britain, Canada, France, ⁠Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States said in a statement after a meeting on the sidelines of ⁠the United Nations General Assembly.



"We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all ⁠military actions, all threats and attacks against civilian shipping, and ⁠to return to the political process in good faith."







Reuters