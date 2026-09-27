Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

Middle East News
27-09-2026 | 03:21
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Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan
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Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

Iran on Sunday insisted that only diplomacy can solve its conflict with the United States and Israel after U.S. President Donald Trump said he rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait ‌of Hormuz and end fighting.

"Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on social media. "Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock."

Iran announced a peace proposal last week at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans via Qatari mediators. Trump said on Saturday he rejected the plan and argued that desperation was driving the Iranians’ push for an agreement on the key waterway.

"They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Despite Trump's ⁠public statements, mediators facilitating Iran's talks with the United States have not officially relayed a U.S. rejection of the plan, according to Araghchi.

Reuters

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