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Saudi-backed Yemen leader calls for general mobilisation
Middle East News
25-09-2026 | 13:50
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Saudi-backed Yemen leader calls for general mobilisation
The head of Yemen's governing body on Friday called for a general mobilisation to counter the Houthis, as the group ramps up attacks on government forces and their Saudi backer.
"I call upon the sons of our great people to engage in general mobilisation and national mobilisation, to rally around their armed and security forces," said Rashad al-Alimi, who heads the Presidential Leadership Council.
AFP
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Yemen
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