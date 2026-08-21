China says US 'sanctions and pressure' on Iran not a solution

World News
21-08-2026 | 03:43
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China says US &#39;sanctions and pressure&#39; on Iran not a solution
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China says US 'sanctions and pressure' on Iran not a solution

China said on Friday that U.S. "sanctions and pressure" would not resolve the Middle East conflict, after Washington urged governments including Beijing to join efforts to isolate the Iranian economy.

"Sanctions and pressure will not help resolve the issue," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at a news briefing, calling on "all relevant parties to take responsible measures and resolve the problem through political and diplomatic means."

AFP

World News

China

Sanctions

Middle East

Washington

Iran

United States

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