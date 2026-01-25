News
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Israeli airstrike targets area between Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
25-01-2026 | 06:28
0
min
Israeli airstrike targets area between Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in South Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike targeted the area between the towns of Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon on Sunday.
Lebanon News
airstrike
targets
between
Dounine
Sanasel
South
Lebanon
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon, targets infrastructure in Beqaa
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
0
World News
09:56
Over 600,000 US customers lose power amid winter storm: Tracking site
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:35
Witkoff: US held constructive talks with Netanyahu on Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:47
Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, as US pressures both sides to advance Gaza deal
0
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli strike targets car near gas company between Maaroub and Barich
0
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli strike targets car near gas company between Maaroub and Barich
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon, targets infrastructure in Beqaa
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
0
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli strike targets car near gas company between Maaroub and Barich
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
0
Lebanon News
06:28
Israeli airstrike targets area between Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
3
Lebanon News
06:28
Israeli airstrike targets area between Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:23
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon, targets infrastructure in Beqaa
5
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli strike targets car near gas company between Maaroub and Barich
6
World News
12:10
US envoys Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff met with Putin for four hours in Moscow: US official
7
World News
05:49
Trump praises UK troops as brave warriors after widespread condemnation
8
World News
05:07
US storm leaves 230,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations
