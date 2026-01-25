Israeli airstrike targets area between Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
25-01-2026 | 06:28
Israeli airstrike targets area between Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in South Lebanon
Israeli airstrike targets area between Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in South Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike targeted the area between the towns of Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon on Sunday.

